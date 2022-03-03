Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SCSI’s report published

The SCSI has published its much anticipated ‘Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme’ report.

Based on 2022 material and labour rates, the SCSI has set out an average rebuild cost of €157 – €165 per square foot for an estate type house and €145 – €167 for one-off houses.

The enhanced redress scheme previously included a rate of €145 per square foot for the first 1,000 square foot.

The SCSI was instructed to produce an independent, standalone construction cost report for the demolition and rebuilding of 8 house types.

The SCSI has agreed to update the costs annually.

The Housing Minister has welcomed the publication of the report and has confirmed that it will now be analysed by the Expert Working Group.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says today is an important step forward in getting an enhanced scheme up and running.

He has confirmed that he intends to bring the final details of the Mica redress scheme and required primary legislation to Cabinet in April.

 

You can read the full report here

The PRO of the Mica Action Group has welcomed the publication of the much anticipated report.

Michael Doherty says the rates produced by the SCSI are more realistic than previously proposed.

However, he’s warned that while it is a major step forward it is not over the line yet:

