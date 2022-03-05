Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Covid booster vaccines to 12 to 15 year-olds available today

The HSE is providing covid 19 booster vaccines to 12 to 15 year-olds from today.

Parents and legal guardians can book online or they can bring them to walk in booster clinics this weekend.

Details of vaccine centres are available on HSE-dot-ie.

