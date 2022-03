The Vice President of the GRA has described working without a patrol car for five months as ‘difficult’.

Gardaí in the Dunfanaghy/Creeslough area have been without a vehicle since last year, after the car they had was taken off the road as it had reached end-of-life.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn has stated that while it’s on the list, no specific date for when a replacement car will be issued has been given.

GRA Vice President Brendan O’Connor is directly affected by the issue: