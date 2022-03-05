Donegal Community Alert initiative to be resurrected

Gardai are carrying out a number of measures in order to prevent rural crime.

It follows a spate of burglaries in Inishowen and Lifford last weekend.

At the latest sitting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn outlined her plans to resurrect the community alert initiative.

Superintendents will be going out to engage with various groups in the county to get it back up and running.

The Chief Superintendent also said that in tandem with this, it’s very important that the text alert system across rural communities is regenerated too.

Meanwhile Gardai in Donegal have issued further safety advice to prevent burglaries.

Gardai have stated that keeping the burglar out starts with keeping gates closed.

An open gate is an invitation onto your property, but if a criminal has to climb over a gate or wall, they know that trespassing increases their chances of getting caught.

Turn on lights, use timer switches, lock all doors and use an alarm to deter burglars. Cash and jewellery remain the target, so don’t keep large amounts of cash at home and consider a certified safe if you have expensive jewellery.

Burglars don’t generally target occupied properties, so making your home look like there is someone at home is a great deterrent.

Smart home security devices such as video doorbells are a great tool for protecting your property when you’re not around.

More affordable than traditional CCTV systems, they can be self-installed and ensure you can view a live feed from the camera through your smartphone even when you’re not at home.

More importantly they allow you to remotely speak with a caller, giving the impression someone is at home.