Final call on defects survey in apartments & duplexes in Donegal

The Housing Minister has made a final call for people to share their experiences of defects in apartments and duplexes in Donegal.

Homeowners, landlords, directors of Owners’ Management Companies and Property Management Agents throughout Donegal are being encouraged to take part in the survey.

The survey relates to housing defects on fire safety, structural safety and water ingress in purpose-built apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Donegal between 1991 and 2013.

The deadline for completing the surveys is Monday 14 March 2022.

These experiences are sought by the Independent Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing which was established by Minister O’Brien in February 2021.

Views are sought from people across Donegal regardless of whether such defects in those properties in Donegal are currently known, unknown or where no such defects have arisen.

The working group will then use the survey information to inform its report to the Minister with particular regard to the difficulties that arise following the discovery of these defects the costs and levies associated with remediation.

