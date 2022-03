A Fianna Fail TD is calling on the Government to reduce excise duty to tackle rising fuel costs for taxi drivers.

John Lahart is backing calls from the National Taxi Forum for the government to intervene to help them.

He says taxi drivers are seeking a hike in 1 euro per trip to help offset increased fuel charges they’re facing.

Deputy Lahart also wants taxi drivers to be allowed charge the premium rate for working the two St. Patrick’s Day bank holidays: