Calls for further promotion of Grianan of Aileach

There are further calls on Donegal County Council to promote Grianan of Aileach more.

There’s said to be a lack of signage and information at the tourist attraction located in Burt in south Inishowen.

It’s been five years since the OPW agreed to a conservation management plan for the site to be carried out but little progress has been made to date.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray wants a renewed focus on the project.

Cllr Murray believes that a little would go a long way: