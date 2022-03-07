Calls for extension to HAP Scheme for Mica families

There are calls for the HAP scheme to be extended so more Mica families can access it.

HAP is a form of social housing support provided by Donegal County Council where it makes a monthly payment to a landlord.

However its means tested, resulting in a lot of families not being able to qualify for the scheme.

This is despite many paying for a mortgage on a crumbling home and having to rent somewhere else.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the Council could play a big role in building a case for those affected: