The Junior Employment Minister’s announced contract cleaning workers are to get a pay increase from the start of April.

Damien English has approved an Employment Regulation Order for a new minimum hourly rate of 11.55 euro per hour.

Those working in the Contract Cleaning Industry will get a further pay hike of 12 euro 30 per hour from the 1st of April 2024.

Minister English says it’s important to recognise their contribution during the pandemic: