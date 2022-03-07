Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concern car theft crime could lead to more serious violence

Robbery, 92, Inch

There’s concern that recent car theft crime in Donegal could lead to more serious violence.

It comes as an Eastern European gang are believed to be behind a recent spate of thefts in Donegal.

Gardai believe the gang to be responsible for a break-in at a Letterkenny garage last month.

A silver Volkswagen Passat, a blue Ford Fiesta and a red Toyota Yaris were all stolen from a premises at Ballyraine.

The Ford Fiesta was located in Northern Ireland, but the other vehicles have not been located.

At the latest Donegal Joint Policing Committee one line of inquiry was revealed that the gang involved may be breaking down the vehicles and selling the parts.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn said that they are making significant inroads in relation to the investigation.

Cllr Michael McBride also highlighted a big increase in car thefts recently.

