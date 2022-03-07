Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Crop growing plans ‘tough but doable’

The Agriculture Minister says he has full confidence in farmer’s ability to respond to the challenges which lie ahead.

Ireland imports about 60 per cent of the grain consumed here, as there’s fears of a food crisis with Ukraine’s farms out of action.

As a result, farmers are to be told to plant wheat, barley and other grains as part of emergency food security plans being drawn up by Government.

Minister Charlie McConalogue is setting up an emergency response team within his department to assist in responding to a ‘rapidly evolving situation.’

Minister McConalogue says it’ll be tough but doable:

 

