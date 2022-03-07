Dungloe Main Street to close for a time on St. Patrick’s Day

Dungloe Main Street will close for a time on St. Patrick’s Day to facilitate the parade.
The route will be closed to traffic from 3.30pm 5pm on March 17th.
It will be open to householders and emergency services only during this time period.
