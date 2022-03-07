Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dungloe Main Street to close for a time on St. Patrick’s Day

Dungloe Main Street will close for a time on St. Patrick’s Day to facilitate the parade.

The route will be closed to traffic from 3.30pm 5pm on March 17th.

It will be open to householders and emergency services only during this time period.

Top Stories

dungloe
News, Top Stories

Dungloe Main Street to close for a time on St. Patrick’s Day

7 March 2022
tractor1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Crop growing plans 'tough but doable'

7 March 2022
barrackhill1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Support 'growing' for new amenity in Carndonagh

7 March 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman dies following collision in Raphoe

7 March 2022
