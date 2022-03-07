Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai praised for extra resources into domestic violence

Gardai in Donegal have been praised for putting resources into the area of domestic violence and abuse.

Latest figures show there has been a major increase in domestic violence and sexual assault cases in the county.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn told a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee that the issue is taking a major focus of their attention and they are encouraging victims to come forward and make statements.

Chair of the JPC Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there can never be enough resources into such a unit:

