Gardai renew appeal after pedestrian dies in hospital

A woman who was seriously injured in a collision in Raphoe last week has died.

The woman has been named locally as Teresa Hepburn (née Peoples).

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

At approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, two vehicles collided on Guesthouse End Road in Raphoe.

As a result of this collision, one vehicle lost control and collided with a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 50s, was seriously injured and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. She was later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where she passed away this morning,

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was on Guesthouse End Road on the afternoon of Wednesday 2nd March at around 2.30pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

