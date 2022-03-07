Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Support ‘growing’ for new amenity in Carndonagh

There are hopes that a new amenity can be created in Carndonagh.

The Barrack Hill Town Park Steering Committee is seeking funding for a wildlife pond and wetlands are with a 5km off road walk and cycleway loop.

Many people and local businesses are already lending their support to the project but others are also urged to help raise initial funding in order to apply for further funding via the Leader programme.

Carmel Doherty, Chairperson of the group says the proposed development would have far-reaching benefits for the local community:

