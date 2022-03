Oil prices have hit a new 14 year high.

It hit 139 dollars a barrel at one stage but has now fallen back a little.

Those prices haven’t been seen since the financial crash of 2008.

The US and Europe are also now considering an outright ban of the import of Russian oil.

Meanwhile the prices at the petrol pumps here continued to rise over the weekend.

However Kevin McPartlan of Fuels For Ireland says panic buying is making the problem worse.