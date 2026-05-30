Plans for new ‘Urban Park’ to go on public view next week

Donegal County Council will host a further public consultation event for the ‘Cathedral Quarter Park’ Project in Letterkenny on Wed next at An Grianán Theatre.

The new Urban Park will be a flagship initiative of Project Ireland 2040, focusing on the redevelopment of an underutilised site tucked away between Church Lane and Speer’s Lane, to the rear of Main Street.

The park, which is being funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is intended to be a new creative hub in the heart of Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter. The vision for the building is to become a working hub for visual artists and a space for the public to share that cultural experience in an exciting, landscaped park setting.

Cllr Ciarán Brogan, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District is encouraging people to come to An Grianan Theatre on Wednesday next between 4pm and 7pm to see the latest designs before a Part 8 proposal is finalised.

Urging those working in the creative sector in particular to get involved, he says this project will complement the existing cultural assets in our town, such as An Grianán, the RCC, the County Museum and the recently launched Revival of the Courthouse Project.

Pic – Elected Members of Letterkenny-Milford MD pictured with the Regeneration & Development Team alongside representatives from the Design Team.

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