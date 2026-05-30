Plans for new ‘Urban Park’ to go on public view next week

Donegal County Council will host a further public consultation event for the ‘Cathedral Quarter Park’ Project in Letterkenny on Wed next at An Grianán Theatre.
The new Urban Park will be a flagship initiative of Project Ireland 2040, focusing on the redevelopment of an underutilised site tucked away between Church Lane and Speer’s Lane, to the rear of Main Street.
The park, which is being funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is intended to be a new creative hub in the heart of Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter. The vision for the building is to become a working hub for visual artists and a space for the public to share that cultural experience in an exciting, landscaped park setting.
Cllr Ciarán Brogan, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District is encouraging people to come to An Grianan Theatre on Wednesday next between 4pm and 7pm to see the latest designs before a Part 8 proposal is finalised.
Urging those working in the creative sector in particular to get involved, he says this project will complement the existing cultural assets in our town, such as An Grianán, the RCC, the County Museum and the recently launched Revival of the Courthouse Project.
CATHEDRAL QUARTER PARK PROJECT
Donegal County Council will host a further public consultation event for the ‘Cathedral Quarter Park’ Project in Letterkenny on Wed 3rd June from 4-7pm at An Grianán Theatre.
This event follows from the launch of the project in Oct 2025 when the Council initially engaged with the public, as well as local members of the creative arts community.
The project is funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), a flagship initiative of Project Ireland 2040 and focuses on the redevelopment of an existing underutilised backland site tucked away between Church Lane and Speer’s Lane, to the rear of Main Street. This project relates to a new urban park and a new creative hub in the heart of Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter. The vision for the building is to become working hub for visual artists and a space for the public to share that cultural experience in an exciting, landscaped park setting.
Together with the Council’s Regeneration Team, an Integrated Design Team (led my multi award-winning Architects, Hall Black Douglas and The Paul Hogarth Company) have been working to progress the project, taking on board the views and suggestions made by the public, artists and various other stakeholders since Oct 2025.
Lead Architect Alistair Beckett, of Hall Black Douglas, said “We are excited to share the initial concepts for this project and get further feedback from the creative community on how the design of the building works for them”. Lead Landscape Architect, James Hennessey of The Paul Hogarth Company said “This project will be a catalyst for activity in the Cathedral Quarter, bringing together the creative community and the wider public with a newly designed sustainable urban park.”.
Having seen the latest design for the project, Cllr Ciarán Brogan, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District said, “I am excited to see this project progress, and I encourage everyone to come out and see the latest designs before a Part 8 proposal is finalised, particularly those working in the creative sector. This project will complement the existing cultural assets in our town, such as An Grianán, the RCC, the County Museum and the recently launched Revival of the Courthouse Project. This is an exciting time for Letterkenny”.
Eamonn Brown, Acting Director of Service, for Community Development & Planning Services said, “Seeing this URDF project progress is critical to realizing the potential of Letterkenny’s historic quarter. This project, together with the imminent transformation of Market Square and the historic restoration already carried out along Church Lane continues to build on the Council’s commitment to public realm transformation and the regenerative vision for Letterkenny 2040. The Council will continue to engage with landowners and stakeholders to secure further land acquisition on this site to ensure the timely delivery of this URDF secured project.
The public is invited to drop in to An Grianán anytime between 4 and 7pm on Wed 3rd June to see the latest plans and have their say.