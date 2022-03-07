Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planned patrols reduce speeding issues on major road

A number of planned patrols along the main Letterkenny to Derry road have reduced the issue of speeding there.

The route is home to Magherabeg NS with ongoing safety concerns for children going to and from the school.

As a result of a previous JPC meeting, Gardai have been conducting speed checks along the route with the Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn stating that they have acted as a deterrent.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says while there’s hopes that a proposal for a new car park at the school may alleviate some concerns, it’s ultimately down to driver behaviour:

Top Stories

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cleaning workers to get pay increase

7 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Pipe bomb recovered following Derry alert

7 March 2022
magherabeg NS
Audio, News, Top Stories

Planned patrols reduce speeding issues on major road

7 March 2022
car-burglary-630x315
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern car theft crime could lead to more serious violence

7 March 2022
