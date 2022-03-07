Planned patrols reduce speeding issues on major road

A number of planned patrols along the main Letterkenny to Derry road have reduced the issue of speeding there.

The route is home to Magherabeg NS with ongoing safety concerns for children going to and from the school.

As a result of a previous JPC meeting, Gardai have been conducting speed checks along the route with the Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn stating that they have acted as a deterrent.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says while there’s hopes that a proposal for a new car park at the school may alleviate some concerns, it’s ultimately down to driver behaviour: