Sean Hurson to ref Donegal Monaghan

Referee Sean Hurson will be in charge of next Sunday’s Donegal Monaghan Allianz League Division One clash.

The Tyrone official who recently refereed the All Ireland Club Final at Croke Park will have a shorter trip this time around for the much anticipated clash in Ballybofey of two sides who are looking to firm up their Divisional status.

After four games, Donegal are tied third on 5 points with Armagh, two points of the leading duo of Kerry and Mayo while Monaghan who have 2 points and sit second bottom need points in the closing rounds to avoid the drop.

Donegal v Monaghan will be LIVE on Highland from the 1.45pm throw in association with Highland Motors.