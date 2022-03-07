Watch: 25th NW10K Launched – Neil Martin

The 25th North West 10k Charity Run & Walk was launched on Monday evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

Over 800,000 euros has been raised for 36 charities in the past 24 years.

A souvenir 25th commemorative booklet was unveiled at the launch while a commemorative t-shirt is guaranteed for all who enter before the 31st of March. A North West 10k medallion will also be presented to participants on the day of the event.

The 25th North West 10k takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny at 11 a.m. The online entry fee is €15 and the link can be found on the 10ks Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Chairman Neil Martin has been speaking with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty: