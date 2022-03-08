Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
2,669 new Covid cases confirmed in North

2,669 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been five additional covid related deaths.

467 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland , with 2 in ICU.

Top Stories

derry railway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Special committee hears calls for new railway lines

8 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

11,380 Covid cases reported today

8 March 2022
killybegs1
News, Top Stories

Council seeking tenders for Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project

8 March 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Free public transport calls ruled out by Transport Minister

8 March 2022
