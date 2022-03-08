2,669 new Covid cases confirmed in North

2,669 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been five additional covid related deaths.
467 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland , with 2 in ICU.
