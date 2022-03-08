Council seeking tenders for Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project

Donegal County Council is seeking tenders for the “Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project

The project is the result of collaboration with the local community, Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This significant regeneration project has an overall value of €4.84m and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund, which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040.

The Project aims to transform the urban fabric of the town and be a catalyst in creating jobs, increasing revenue and activating the private sector.

It will deliver the dramatic redevelopment of Island House as a new tourism facility in conjunction with a hub targeted at fostering further business, enterprise and innovation in Killybegs and will be complimented by the transformation of the existing public car park at the Diamond to a multi-user civic space with capacities for social function and commercial purpose that will encourage visitors and residents to the town centre.

Tender documents are available on etenders.gov.ie/ and the closing date for receipt of tenders is 22nd March at 12pm.