English on Team Ireland for World Indoors

Athletics Ireland this week confirmed the 19 athletes to represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships which take place on March 18th to 20th in Serbia.

The National 800m champion Mark English is included and will also be part of the 4x400m relay team.

The 2022 season has seen a series of consistent and strong performances from the Finn Valley star with a sixth-place finish at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Poland before coming to the National Senior Indoor Championships to take top spot.

Mark is a two time winner at previous European Indoors, he took a silver in Prague in 2015 and the bronze in 2019 in Glasgow.

Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid will be the Operation Manager for the Irish trip to Belgrade.

 

Athlete Coach Club Event
Israel Olatunde Daniel Kilgallon UCD AC Men’s 60m
Mark English Feidhlim Kelly Finn Valley AC Men’s 800m & Men’s 4x400m Relay
Andrew Coscoran Feidhlim Kelly Star of the Sea AC Men’s 1500m
Luke McCann Clark McCann UCD AC Men’s 1500m
Darragh McElhinney Emmett Dunleavy UCD AC Men’s 3000m
Sarah Lavin Noelle Morrissey Emerald AC Women’s 60m Hurdles
Molly Scott Deirdre Scott St Laurence O’Toole’s AC Women’s 60m
Phil Healy Shane McCormack Bandon AC Women’s 400m & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Sophie Becker Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Raheny Shamrocks AC Women’s 400m & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Síofra Cleirigh Buttner Mark Coogan Dundrum South Dublin AC Women’s 800m
Sarah Healy Eoghan Marnell UCD AC Women’s 1500m
Cillin Greene Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Galway City Harriers AC Men’s 4x400m Relay
Robert McDonnell Brendan Glynn Galway City Harriers AC Men’s 4x400m Relay
Cathal Crosbie Drew & Hayley Harrison Ennis Track AC Men’s 4x400m Relay
Chris O’Donnell Benke Blomqvist North Sligo AC Men’s 4x400m Relay
Brian Gregan John Shields Clonliffe Harriers AC Men’s 4x400m Relay
Marcus Lawler** Shane McCormack Clonliffe Harriers AC Men’s 4x400m Relay
Sharlene Mawdsley Gary Ryan Newport AC Women’s 4x400m Relay
Roisin Harrison Eoghan McNamara Emerald AC Women’s 4x400m Relay
Catherine McManus Brian McManus Dublin City Harriers AC Women’s 4x400m Relay
Rachel McCann** Michael Roberts North Down AC Women’s 4x400m Relay
