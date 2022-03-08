English on Team Ireland for World Indoors

Athletics Ireland this week confirmed the 19 athletes to represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships which take place on March 18th to 20th in Serbia.
The National 800m champion Mark English is included and will also be part of the 4x400m relay team.
The 2022 season has seen a series of consistent and strong performances from the Finn Valley star with a sixth-place finish at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Poland before coming to the National Senior Indoor Championships to take top spot.
Mark is a two time winner at previous European Indoors, he took a silver in Prague in 2015 and the bronze in 2019 in Glasgow.
Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid will be the Operation Manager for the Irish trip to Belgrade.
|Athlete
|Coach
|Club
|Event
|Israel Olatunde
|Daniel Kilgallon
|UCD AC
|Men’s 60m
|Mark English
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Finn Valley AC
|Men’s 800m & Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Andrew Coscoran
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Star of the Sea AC
|Men’s 1500m
|Luke McCann
|Clark McCann
|UCD AC
|Men’s 1500m
|Darragh McElhinney
|Emmett Dunleavy
|UCD AC
|Men’s 3000m
|Sarah Lavin
|Noelle Morrissey
|Emerald AC
|Women’s 60m Hurdles
|Molly Scott
|Deirdre Scott
|St Laurence O’Toole’s AC
|Women’s 60m
|Phil Healy
|Shane McCormack
|Bandon AC
|Women’s 400m & Women’s 4x400m Relay
|Sophie Becker
|Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|Raheny Shamrocks AC
|Women’s 400m & Women’s 4x400m Relay
|Síofra Cleirigh Buttner
|Mark Coogan
|Dundrum South Dublin AC
|Women’s 800m
|Sarah Healy
|Eoghan Marnell
|UCD AC
|Women’s 1500m
|Cillin Greene
|Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|Galway City Harriers AC
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Robert McDonnell
|Brendan Glynn
|Galway City Harriers AC
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Cathal Crosbie
|Drew & Hayley Harrison
|Ennis Track AC
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Chris O’Donnell
|Benke Blomqvist
|North Sligo AC
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Brian Gregan
|John Shields
|Clonliffe Harriers AC
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Marcus Lawler**
|Shane McCormack
|Clonliffe Harriers AC
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|Sharlene Mawdsley
|Gary Ryan
|Newport AC
|Women’s 4x400m Relay
|Roisin Harrison
|Eoghan McNamara
|Emerald AC
|Women’s 4x400m Relay
|Catherine McManus
|Brian McManus
|Dublin City Harriers AC
|Women’s 4x400m Relay
|Rachel McCann**
|Michael Roberts
|North Down AC
|Women’s 4x400m Relay