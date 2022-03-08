English on Team Ireland for World Indoors



Athletics Ireland this week confirmed the 19 athletes to represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships which take place on March 18th to 20th in Serbia.

The National 800m champion Mark English is included and will also be part of the 4x400m relay team.

The 2022 season has seen a series of consistent and strong performances from the Finn Valley star with a sixth-place finish at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Poland before coming to the National Senior Indoor Championships to take top spot.

Mark is a two time winner at previous European Indoors, he took a silver in Prague in 2015 and the bronze in 2019 in Glasgow.

Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid will be the Operation Manager for the Irish trip to Belgrade.