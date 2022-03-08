Listen: Patrick Price reflects on the Rockhill 10k

On the May Bank Holiday Monday this year the North West 10k will be held, marking the 25th anniversary of the charity event which has raised over 800,000 euro for various charities across the region.

The first 10k was run back in 1997 but for fourteen years before that it was known as the Rockhill 10k under the stewardship of the Irish Defence Forces.

Patrick Price was a founding member of the Rockhill 10k and has been telling Diarmaid Doherty of the time they made their exit from the event and handed the reigns over: