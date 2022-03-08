Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Listen: Patrick Price reflects on the Rockhill 10k

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Patrick Price

On the May Bank Holiday Monday this year the North West 10k will be held, marking the 25th anniversary of the charity event which has raised over 800,000 euro for various charities across the region.

The first 10k was run back in 1997 but for fourteen years before that it was known as the Rockhill 10k under the stewardship of the Irish Defence Forces.

Patrick Price was a founding member of the Rockhill 10k and has been telling Diarmaid Doherty of the time they made their exit from the event and handed the reigns over:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

8 March 2022
derry railway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Special committee hears calls for new railway lines

8 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

11,380 Covid cases reported today

8 March 2022
killybegs1
News, Top Stories

Council seeking tenders for Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project

8 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

8 March 2022
derry railway
Audio, News, Top Stories

Special committee hears calls for new railway lines

8 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

11,380 Covid cases reported today

8 March 2022
killybegs1
News, Top Stories

Council seeking tenders for Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project

8 March 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Free public transport calls ruled out by Transport Minister

8 March 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

2,669 new Covid cases confirmed in North

8 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube