Administrator issues apology to victim of abuse on behalf of Raphoe Diocese

A former Donegal priest, Eamonn Crossan, was today convicted in Letterkenny District Court for crimes committed against a minor.

Monsignor Kevin Gillespe has released an apology to the victim on behalf of the Raphoe Diocese.

Msgr Gillespie says it is with a profound sense of sorrow and awareness of the serious impact on the victim, that he offers a sincere apology on behalf of the diocese to the victim and their family for the appalling breach of trust and for the dreadful crimes committed.

He says he is grateful to the victim for their courage and strength in coming forward, and expresses hope that the conviction will in some way support them in their difficult journey of seeking justice and healing.

Msgr Gillespie says the crimes committed by Eamonn Crossan have caused terrible damage to the lives of his victims and they bring shame upon our diocese.

Crimes against children and the vulnerable are particularly reprehensible.

He encourages anyone who may have been abused, or is suspicious of any abuse, to report it to the state authorities, or the diocesan Safeguarding Office immediately.