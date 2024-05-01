Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Administrator issues apology to victim of abuse on behalf of Raphoe Diocese

A former Donegal priest, Eamonn Crossan, was today convicted in Letterkenny District Court for crimes committed against a minor.

Monsignor Kevin Gillespe has released an apology to the victim on behalf of the Raphoe Diocese.

Msgr Gillespie says it is with a profound sense of sorrow and awareness of the serious impact on the victim, that he offers a sincere apology on behalf of the diocese to the victim and their family for the appalling breach of trust and for the dreadful crimes committed.

He says he is grateful to the victim for their courage and strength in coming forward, and expresses hope that the conviction will in some way support them in their difficult journey of seeking justice and healing.

Msgr Gillespie says the crimes committed by Eamonn Crossan have caused terrible damage to the lives of his victims and they bring shame upon our diocese.

Crimes against children and the vulnerable are particularly reprehensible.

He encourages anyone who may have been abused, or is suspicious of any abuse, to report it to the state authorities, or the diocesan Safeguarding Office immediately.

rishi sunak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sending police to Donegal is not the answer to illegal migrants – Prime Minster Sunak

1 May 2024
News Logo Posts
Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday, May 1st

1 May 2024
John Garrett
News, Audio, Top Stories

Engineer tells Dail committee eligibility rules for inclusion on DCB scheme must change

1 May 2024
PSNI Derry on the hunt for wanted man
1 May 2024
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry on the hunt for wanted man

1 May 2024
