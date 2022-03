Three weeks after guiding Kilcoo to a first ever All Ireland club title, Mickey Moran has stepped down as the Down club’s manager.

The Derry native has been in management for 40 years.

Moran had three separate spells in charge of his own county, leading them to a league title in 1995.

he has also managed the Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Mayo senior teams.

Moran’s assistant managers Conleith Gilligan and Richie Thornton will take up the role of joint managers for the season ahead.