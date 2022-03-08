North-West Regional Enterprise Plan launched today

A North-West Regional Enterprise Plan to 2024 has been launched today.

The North-West REP, covering counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, is one of nine new enterprise plans throughout the country which will be funded by up to €180m.

The North-West Enterprise Plan was launched in Sligo today by the Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy.

The funding being made available will drive the implementation of the Plans which will develop and implement collaborative and innovation enterprise projects in the regions and support sustainable jobs.

The REPs have been developed using a ‘bottom up’ approach making the Plan unique and responsive to the opportunities and needs of the region, with a focus on regional collaboration.

Minister Troy says; “Over the past year the enterprise community across Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo came together to develop ambitious, achievable objectives to capitalise on the unique strengths and seize the opportunities for the North-West. The Plan he says reflects the region’s huge appetite to build a balanced regional recovery, one that is focussed on future enterprise development and sustainable job creation for the longer term.