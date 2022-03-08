OPW being urged to help promote Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

There are calls for the OPW to assist in highlighting and promoting the Newmills Corn and Flax Mill with a view towards attracting more tourists.

The Minister for the OPW previously said that the amenity would not be given any significant funding unless visitor numbers increase.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly will urge Donegal County Council at today’s sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District to engage with the OPW on the matter.

He says the promotion of the Corn and Flax Mill would have far reaching benefits: