Watch: Jason Quigley on recovery and the upcoming documentary

Jason Quigley says he hopes to be back full training in May as he recovers from the broken jaw suffered in his World Middleweight challenge with Demetrius Andrade last November.

The Donegal fighter needed surgery with plates inserted and now four months on is working his way back through the recovery process.

Jason has been speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes ahead of the ‘Lift Your Heels’ documentary which airs on Virgin TV this Thursday.

The programme follows Jason in his preparations for the biggest fight of his life.

Watch the full interview below: