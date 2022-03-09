2,646 families on housing waiting list in Donegal while 7,700 properties are vacant

2,646 families are currently on the housing waiting list in Donegal while 7,700 properties are lying vacant.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the housing crisis in the county is having a knock on effect by forcing people into the private rental sector.

He is calling on the Government to step in and provide the resources to Donegal County Council to increase public housing across Donegal over the coming years.

Deputy MacLochlainn says there’s an urgent need for vacant properties to be brought back into use: