Concerns over plans to demolish 16 independent living apartments in Dungloe

Concern has been raised over plans to demolish a block of 16 apartments providing independent living in Dungloe.

The properties were built 20 years ago by Cluid Housing in conjunction with the HSE however, it’s believed 10 of the flats have been lying vacant for over 10 years.

The plans propose houses been built on the site but not until 5 years time.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says there is a serious need for these apartments to help alleviate the housing crisis: