Council to consider additional parking at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

Donegal County Council has committed to looking at providing more parking at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

Many plans are afoot to enhance the amenity including a new adventure area and further development of the green area there.

But the current car parking facilities have been deemed inadequate to cope with the expected rise in footfall as a result of the plans.

Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Milford MD Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the park is already hugely popular and its important people can park in a safe and convenient manner:

