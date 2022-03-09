Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for help in locating motorbikes

As part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Letterkenny late last year, gardai are appealing for information regarding a number of motorbikes.

They seeking assistance from the public regarding the current location of a number of Saker Mini Moto motorbikes.

Gardai are particularly asking anyone who may have been offered one or has seen one of the bikes for sale.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.