An investigation is continuing into an overnight fatal house fire in Glenties.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene shortly after midnight.

Fire services extinguished the fire and suspected human remains were located inside the property.

Gardai say that they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A forensic examination of the scene is due to be carried out this afternoon.

Gardai say that a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.