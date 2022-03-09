Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Island funding widely welcomed

A huge funding boost for Donegal’s islands has been widely welcomed.

Over €2 million has been sanctioned for 14 road upgrade projects on Arranmore, Tory, Inisbofin and Gola island.

It’s also been agreed that the roads will once the works are carried out be taken in charge of by Donegal County Council.

Chair of Arranmore Island’s Comharchumann, Jerry Early says the funding will go a long way in improving the roads for both locals and visitors:

Meanwhile, Donegal Labour Representative Seamus Rodgers says the roads now falling under the remit of Donegal County Council has been a long time coming:

 

