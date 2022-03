Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is designating Letterkenny Garda Station as a Gaeltacht serving station.

It means that in time, if people want to issue complaints or queries through the medium of Irish they will be able to do so.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn says over the next year or two, Gardai at the station will undertake training in this regard.

Chair of the Donegal JPC Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it’s a positive development for the town: