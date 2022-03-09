Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Over €2 million announced for Donegal island road upgrades

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Over €2 million in funding has been announced for island road upgrades in Donegal.

A total of 14 road projects are being funded on Arranmore, Tory, Inisbofin and Gola island.

To date, roads on the islands have suffered neglect as they were not under the remit of Donegal County Council and therefore did not qualify for certain funding streams.

Today’s announcement is part of an agreement between the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Council which once the works are complete will see the local authority take charge of the roads.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh in welcoming the funding says it’s vital that further investment is forthcoming:

 

Councillor Michael Cholm macGiolla Easbuig says the agreement between Donegal County Council and the Department is hugely significant:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to consider additional parking at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

9 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €2 million announced for Donegal island road upgrades

9 March 2022
letterkenny garda station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Garda Station designated Gaeltacht serving station

9 March 2022
IMG-7642
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for help in locating motorbikes

9 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to consider additional parking at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

9 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €2 million announced for Donegal island road upgrades

9 March 2022
letterkenny garda station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Garda Station designated Gaeltacht serving station

9 March 2022
IMG-7642
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for help in locating motorbikes

9 March 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle tells Dail assessment waiting lists for children is ‘nothing short of neglect’

9 March 2022
Liam Neeson - To play the boss of MiB in London
News, Top Stories

GAA players sought for new Liam Neeson film being shot in Donegal

9 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube