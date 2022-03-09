Over €2 million announced for Donegal island road upgrades

Over €2 million in funding has been announced for island road upgrades in Donegal.

A total of 14 road projects are being funded on Arranmore, Tory, Inisbofin and Gola island.

To date, roads on the islands have suffered neglect as they were not under the remit of Donegal County Council and therefore did not qualify for certain funding streams.

Today’s announcement is part of an agreement between the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Council which once the works are complete will see the local authority take charge of the roads.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh in welcoming the funding says it’s vital that further investment is forthcoming:

Councillor Michael Cholm macGiolla Easbuig says the agreement between Donegal County Council and the Department is hugely significant: