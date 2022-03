Three men are still being questioned by Gardai in connection with a burglary and assault on an elderly man in Co. Sligo.

73 year old Thomas Niland is still in a critical condition on life-support in hospital after the attack in Skreen on the 18th of January.

Gardaí yesterday detained three men in the north-west region on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

The men, in their 50s, 30s and 20s, are being questioned at separate Garda stations in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.