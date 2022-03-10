Preparatory work begins on extension of Derry City Cemetery

Residents in the Kildrum Gardens and surrounding areas of Creggan in Derry are advised that preparatory work has now begun to facilitate the extension of the City Cemetery.

The works are expected to last approximately nine months.

People living in and around the area are advised that during this period there may be some minor delays and disruption.

At certain times the work may necessitate restrictions on access to the City Cemetery, with advance notice provided on Council’s social media of alternative access arrangements.

Plans to extend the cemetery through the construction of 950 additional plots were approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee in January.

It’s expected that the extension will extend the operational life of the City Cemetery for new plot openings by up to seven years.

An associated access road will also be extended from the existing cemetery site, and additional parking spaces will be provided along the new access road.

The local community in the area has been informed of the work, and views were sought in relation to the application throughout the planning process.