Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Preparatory work begins on extension of Derry City Cemetery

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Residents in the Kildrum Gardens and surrounding areas of Creggan in Derry are advised that preparatory work has now begun to facilitate the extension of the City Cemetery.

The works are expected to last approximately nine months.

People living in and around the area are advised that during this period there may be some minor delays and disruption.

At certain times the work may necessitate restrictions on access to the City Cemetery, with advance notice provided on Council’s social media of alternative access arrangements.

Plans to extend the cemetery through the construction of 950 additional plots were approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee in January.

It’s expected that the extension will extend the operational life of the City Cemetery for new plot openings by up to seven years.

An associated access road will also be extended from the existing cemetery site, and additional parking spaces will be provided along the new access road.

The local community in the area has been informed of the work, and views were sought in relation to the application throughout the planning process.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

city cemetery derry
News, Top Stories

Preparatory work begins on extension of Derry City Cemetery

10 March 2022
Ice Warning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Weather warning for ice in place for Donegal this morning

10 March 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet EU leaders in France later

10 March 2022
gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Men still being questioned in connection with Sligo aggravated burglary

10 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

city cemetery derry
News, Top Stories

Preparatory work begins on extension of Derry City Cemetery

10 March 2022
Ice Warning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Weather warning for ice in place for Donegal this morning

10 March 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet EU leaders in France later

10 March 2022
gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Men still being questioned in connection with Sligo aggravated burglary

10 March 2022
bank-of-ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

BOI announce 100 remote technology jobs

10 March 2022
oil-tank
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for £200 energy payment to be issued to every bill payer in North

10 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube