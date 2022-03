A Donegal Deputy has described the Government’s resolution to rising fuel costs as shameful.

People will see a drop of between 15 and 20 cent a litre at the pumps this morning after a reduction in excise duty came into effect at midnight last night.

But opposition parties have said the move isn’t enough with concern over no reduction in home heating oil.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pearse Doherty is adamant that the measures don’t go to the limits of what the Government could do: