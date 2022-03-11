Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fire service provision in Letterkenny on knife edge – Cllr McMonagle

It’s been claimed that fire service provision in Letterkenny is on a knife edge.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle raised concerns at the latest meeting of Donegal County Council’s Economic Development SPC over adequate provision of fire service personnel in Letterkenny.

It’s believed that there are currently 15 personnel attached to the station with the full complement not available at all times.

Councillor McMonagle says issues around recruitment need to be addressed to relieve the pressures facing the service:

