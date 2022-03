Finn Harps were beaten at home for the first time this season on Friday night, going down 2-0 against St Pat’s.

Second half goals from Jack Scott and Eoin Doyle helped move Pats to joint top of the table.

The defeat see Harps routed to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

After the game Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty he was hugely disappointed with the loss…