Michael Harris signs for Colorado Rapids

Photo: Colorado Rapids

MLS side Colorado Rapids have confirmed the signing of Donegal’s Michael Harris.

Harris will play for Colorado Rapids 2 in the MLS MNEXT PRO in what will be the league’s inaugural season.

The 19-year-old impressed for Derry City Under 19’s last season and scored the winning penalty as they claimed the EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup with a victory over Bohemians.

The striker was out of contract at the Ryan McBride Brandywell and had been offered a professional deal to play for the Candystripes.

