Michael Harris signs for Colorado Rapids

MLS side Colorado Rapids have confirmed the signing of Donegal’s Michael Harris.
Harris will play for Colorado Rapids 2 in the MLS MNEXT PRO in what will be the league’s inaugural season.
The 19-year-old impressed for Derry City Under 19’s last season and scored the winning penalty as they claimed the EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup with a victory over Bohemians.
The striker was out of contract at the Ryan McBride Brandywell and had been offered a professional deal to play for the Candystripes.
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: We’ve signed Irishman Michael Harris to the Rapids 2 roster!
Welcome to the team. https://t.co/F2kkVpImAP
— Colorado Rapids 2 (@Rapids_2) March 11, 2022