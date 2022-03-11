Planned works may disrupt water supply in Kilmacrennan

Residents in Kilmacrennan may experience some disruption to their water supply for a time next week.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Milltown, Kilmacrennan and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Monday 14th March.

Irish water recommends that allowing 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should you wish to return for an update: DON00045363.