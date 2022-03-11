Seven new Gardai to be stationed in North West

Seven newly sworn members of An Garda Siochana will be stationed in the North West region.
70 Gardai in total have been sworn in today.
They are the newest members of the force of 14,385 officers.
158 recruits are currently in training.
