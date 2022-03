A security alert in Derry has ended following the discovery of a hoax.

The alert began close to 10 o’clock last night, after a suspicious device was reported to be in the Elaghmore Park area of Derry city.

After examination from Police as well as Ammunition Technical Officers the device was declared a hoax, and temporarily evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Cordons have also been lifted and the area is open to the public again.