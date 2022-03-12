Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fuel price-gouging complaints rise with rising prices

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission received 83 complaints in relation to fuel prices over the past week.

The Dail heard claims retailers had increased prices, ahead of an emergency vote on Wednesday night to cut to excise on petrol and diesel – something they’ve denied.

Prices are still in the region of 2-euro a litre despite the new tax cuts, designed to take 15c a litre off the price at the pumps.

The CCPC says it has written to petrol retailers to remind them of their obligations under consumer protection law.

Michael Grubb is a Professor of Energy and Climate Change at University College London.

He says prices had already been rising globally since Covid-19 lockdowns came to an end:

