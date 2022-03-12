Funding for villages within Derry City-Strabane district approved

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration committee have approved match funding of over £220,000 for the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme for projects in several villages within the district.

This regeneration programme aims to address long standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

At Wednesday’s committee meeting, members were advised that following submission of an application by Council, a letter of offer has been received from the lead department, DfC, awarding the total grant sum of £2,023,000, which is 90% of the overall programme value.

Members approved the supply of 10% match funding from Council.

The committee heard more about the projects which will be funded through the programme and include Newtownstewart, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Claudy, Park, and Eglinton.

All projects will be delivered directly by Council and involve revitalisation schemes to shop fronts and public spaces, and environmental and access upgrades in local forests and parks.

Chair of Council’s Environment and Regeneration committee, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, welcomed the funding.

The decision will come before Full Council for ratification at the end of March.