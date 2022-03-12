Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Funding for villages within Derry City-Strabane district approved

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration committee have approved match funding of over £220,000 for the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme for projects in several villages within the district.

This regeneration programme aims to address long standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

At Wednesday’s committee meeting, members were advised that following submission of an application by Council, a letter of offer has been received from the lead department, DfC, awarding the total grant sum of £2,023,000, which is 90% of the overall programme value.

Members approved the supply of 10% match funding from Council.

The committee heard more about the projects which will be funded through the programme and include Newtownstewart, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Claudy, Park, and Eglinton.

All projects will be delivered directly by Council and involve revitalisation schemes to shop fronts and public spaces, and environmental and access upgrades in local forests and parks.
Chair of Council’s Environment and Regeneration committee, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, welcomed the funding.

The decision will come before Full Council for ratification at the end of March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Print
News, Top Stories

Funding for villages within Derry City-Strabane district approved

12 March 2022
carrigart
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to install safety measures on Carrigart approach roads

12 March 2022
harbour
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for inland harbours to be included in Brexit relief packages

12 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

11 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Print
News, Top Stories

Funding for villages within Derry City-Strabane district approved

12 March 2022
carrigart
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to install safety measures on Carrigart approach roads

12 March 2022
harbour
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for inland harbours to be included in Brexit relief packages

12 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

11 March 2022
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Seven new Gardai to be stationed in North West

11 March 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water outage affecting parts of Letterkenny

11 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube