Institute and Dergview both suffered defeats in the NIFL Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stute were beaten 1-0 by Queens University, Rabdinho with the games only goal.

Meanwhile Dergview lost out 3-1 away to Ballyclare.

Dergview had taken the lead on 25 minutes through Matthew Buchanan before three goals in 12 minutes from Ian Fletcher, Caiolan Brennan and Liam Hassin sealed Ballyclare’s victory.