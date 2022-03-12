Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH sees 80 percent rise in Covid patients in one week

Letterkenny University Hospital now has the second-highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations in the Republic of Ireland, according to the latest HSE data.

There were 79 Covid-19 patients admitted at LUH as of 8pm last night – that’s up from 42 just a week ago, a rise of 80%.

The current national figure for Covid hospitalisations meanwhile is 907 – compared to 583 on February 26th – an increase of 56%.

Yesterday was also the first time in seven weeks that the national number went above 900.

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh says he doesn’t expect that hospital figure to fall in the near future:

